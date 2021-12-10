Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PLRX. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pliant Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

PLRX stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,249. The company has a market cap of $512.47 million, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.06. Pliant Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $43.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.26 and its 200-day moving average is $21.29.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.06). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 914.12% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. On average, equities analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLRX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 829.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 31,570 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $340,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. purchased a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $3,499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

