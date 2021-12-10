Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PLRX. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pliant Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.
PLRX stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,249. The company has a market cap of $512.47 million, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.06. Pliant Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $43.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.26 and its 200-day moving average is $21.29.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLRX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 829.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 31,570 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $340,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. purchased a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $3,499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.
About Pliant Therapeutics
Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.
