Oppenheimer Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.65.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $88.77 on Friday. Oracle has a 12-month low of $59.04 and a 12-month high of $98.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.55.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 1,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396 over the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in Oracle by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Oracle by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

