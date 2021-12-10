Optimum Investment Advisors Has $234,000 Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,450 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $72.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.29 and its 200-day moving average is $63.40. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $38.77 and a one year high of $77.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 54.76%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COP. Argus lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Societe Generale cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.13.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

