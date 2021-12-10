Optimum Investment Advisors Lowers Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 62.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 595 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Netflix were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,354 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Netflix by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 614 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Netflix by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 209 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,070 shares of company stock worth $79,525,491. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX opened at $611.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $270.64 billion, a PE ratio of 55.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $649.53 and a 200 day moving average of $575.76. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $478.54 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $740.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JP Morgan Cazenove increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.70.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

