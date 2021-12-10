Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 925 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 10,187.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.25.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $89.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.47. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $84.06 and a 52 week high of $118.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

