Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,526 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Oracle makes up about 0.9% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,665 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 12.0% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the second quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 139,529 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,861,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.85.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL traded up $14.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.29. The stock had a trading volume of 576,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,224,029. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $59.04 and a 52 week high of $98.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

