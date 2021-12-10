Oracle Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the enterprise software provider on Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%.

Oracle has raised its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Oracle has a payout ratio of 27.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Oracle to earn $4.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.4%.

ORCL stock opened at $88.77 on Friday. Oracle has a 1-year low of $59.04 and a 1-year high of $98.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Oracle by 19.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,860 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after buying an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Oracle to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

