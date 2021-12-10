Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10, RTT News reports. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle updated its Q3 guidance to $1.14-1.18 EPS.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.77. 8,486,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,224,029. Oracle has a 1-year low of $59.04 and a 1-year high of $98.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.83 and a 200 day moving average of $88.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company has a market capitalization of $243.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.18%.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 1,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 19.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,860 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.32.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

