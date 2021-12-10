Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.85.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $103.12 on Friday. Oracle has a 52 week low of $59.04 and a 52 week high of $98.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company has a market cap of $282.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396 over the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,927,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,245,198,000 after acquiring an additional 305,595 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,317,993 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,334,657,000 after buying an additional 436,419 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Oracle by 12.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after buying an additional 1,342,602 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Oracle by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,398,344 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $965,088,000 after buying an additional 205,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 1.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,004,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $856,570,000 after buying an additional 118,354 shares in the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

