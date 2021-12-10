Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.14-1.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.39-10.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.55 billion.

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,486,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,224,029. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.55. Oracle has a 52 week low of $59.04 and a 52 week high of $98.95. The stock has a market cap of $243.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a hold rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.32.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 1,286 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Oracle by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Oracle by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,860 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

