Orca Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Orca Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 598.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $78.81 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.88 and a fifty-two week high of $83.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.84.

