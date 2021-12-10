Orca Investment Management LLC Has $589,000 Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Orca Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,559 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 556 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GS. Barclays increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 target price (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.81.

Shares of GS opened at $396.49 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $237.10 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $399.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $390.02. The stock has a market cap of $132.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.19%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

