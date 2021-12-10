Orca Investment Management LLC Sells 61 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Orca Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman makes up about 1.9% of Orca Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 141.9% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at $40,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOC. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.15.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $367.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $408.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $370.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.18. The stock has a market cap of $58.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 22.07%.

In other news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

