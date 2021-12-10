Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSY. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.91.

Bentley Systems stock opened at $47.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.68 and its 200-day moving average is $60.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.76 and a 1 year high of $71.92. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.33, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.44.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $248.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.16 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 55.39%. Bentley Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Brian F. Hughes sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $151,755.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley purchased 21,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,908.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,393 shares of company stock worth $3,108,344. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

