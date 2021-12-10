Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,603,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,746,000 after acquiring an additional 608,365 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,494,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,736,000 after acquiring an additional 788,608 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,604,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,155,000 after buying an additional 223,113 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,582,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,137,000 after buying an additional 400,319 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,904,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,552,000 after buying an additional 718,104 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEAK. Wolfe Research began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.91.

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $34.14 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.71.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 33.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 104.35%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

