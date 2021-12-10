Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,676 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Maximus by 386.6% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 345,726 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,415,000 after buying an additional 274,670 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Maximus by 144.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 437,997 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,531,000 after buying an additional 258,859 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Maximus by 70.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 584,690 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $51,435,000 after buying an additional 242,586 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Maximus during the second quarter worth $18,433,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Maximus by 73.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 372,701 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,787,000 after buying an additional 157,656 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Maximus alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

MMS stock opened at $77.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.33 and a 52-week high of $96.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.77.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Maximus had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Maximus’s payout ratio is presently 24.03%.

In other Maximus news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $94,265.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel David Francis sold 6,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total transaction of $504,507.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,155 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,362. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.