Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 540 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 49.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after purchasing an additional 23,675 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 30.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 114,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,568,000 after buying an additional 26,580 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 106,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,459,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 104.0% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on THG. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.60 per share, for a total transaction of $618,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THG stock opened at $130.44 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.09 and a 12-month high of $143.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.62 and its 200 day moving average is $134.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This is a boost from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.56%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.