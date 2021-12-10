Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 749 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,540 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHB. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Hawaiian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

In related news, CFO Ravi Mallela sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $63,004.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian stock opened at $27.21 on Friday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.43 and a 1-year high of $30.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.18 and its 200 day moving average is $28.03.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 10.17%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.