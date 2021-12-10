Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 95 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 246.1% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 7.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

VMI opened at $252.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $244.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.46. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.85 and a twelve month high of $265.09.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.18 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.96%.

In related news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total transaction of $86,801.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.