Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 6.4% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 19,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 11.0% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 12,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 6.5% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 1,693.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

JBLU has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $14.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.84 and its 200 day moving average is $15.81. JetBlue Airways Co. has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 29.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 300.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

