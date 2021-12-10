Orion Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 500 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 500 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 22.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 189.2% during the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $50.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.16 and a 200-day moving average of $53.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $45.24 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $205.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 26.99%.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

