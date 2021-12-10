Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orphazyme A/S is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the Heat-Shock Protein response for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company’s product candidate includes Niemann-Pick disease Type C, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, sporadic Inclusion Body Myositis and Gaucher disease which are in clinical stage. It operates principally in the U.S. and Switzerland. Orphazyme A/S is headquartered in Denmark. “

Shares of NASDAQ:ORPH opened at $2.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average of $5.28. Orphazyme A/S has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $77.77.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Orphazyme A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Orphazyme A/S by 306.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 82,000 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Orphazyme A/S by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 82,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 11,159 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Orphazyme A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orphazyme A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on the amplification of heat-shock proteins to develop and commercialize therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding and aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage and neuromuscular degenerative diseases.

