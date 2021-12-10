Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,255 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 11.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,442,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,407,000 after purchasing an additional 97,747 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,072,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,797,000 after purchasing an additional 64,142 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,504,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,377,000 after purchasing an additional 115,639 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 971,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,948,000 after purchasing an additional 56,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 896,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,713,000 after purchasing an additional 597,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total value of $404,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total transaction of $30,913.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.95.

TTWO opened at $166.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.68. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.58 and a 1 year high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $984.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.20 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

