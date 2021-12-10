Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 5.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RWR stock opened at $117.25 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $83.00 and a 12 month high of $119.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.45.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

