Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC cut its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Bbva USA acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $114.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.19. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.20 and a 52-week high of $118.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.