Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target Raised to $144.00 at Morgan Stanley

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $134.00 to $144.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OSK. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $130.64.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $111.89 on Thursday. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.26.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.12. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 21.70%.

In other Oshkosh news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $520,437.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 2.3% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.8% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

