Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $45.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Owens & Minor, Inc. is a global healthcare solutions company dedicated to Connecting the World of Medical Products to the Point of CareSM by providing vital supply chain services to healthcare providers and manufacturers of healthcare products. Owens & Minor provides logistics services across the spectrum of medical products from disposable medical supplies to devices and implants. With logistics platforms strategically located in the United States and Europe, Owens & Minor serves markets where three quarters of global healthcare spending occurs. Owens & Minor’s customers span the healthcare market from independent hospitals to large integrated healthcare networks, as well as group purchasing organizations, healthcare products manufacturers, the federal government, and healthcare patients at home through the Byram Healthcare subsidiary. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Owens & Minor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Owens & Minor has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.75.

OMI stock opened at $41.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.79. Owens & Minor has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $49.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

In other Owens & Minor news, CFO Andrew G. Long sold 11,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $502,252.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.33 per share, for a total transaction of $33,330.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,524 shares of company stock worth $6,346,034. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMI. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 176,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,480,000 after acquiring an additional 65,270 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 21,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 39,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

