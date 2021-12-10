P.A.W. Capital Corp Has $1.83 Million Holdings in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

P.A.W. Capital Corp cut its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Cantaloupe accounts for about 1.6% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. P.A.W. Capital Corp owned 0.24% of Cantaloupe worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $832,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,634,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,159,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Cantaloupe in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cantaloupe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

CTLP opened at $8.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.74. The firm has a market cap of $623.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.80 and a beta of 2.09. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $13.25.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $45.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Feeney purchased 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $48,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cantaloupe Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

