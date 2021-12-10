P.A.W. Capital Corp Sells 1,000 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

P.A.W. Capital Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 37.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,320,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,823,000 after buying an additional 4,979,125 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1,749.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,959,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745,744 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $339,405,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,552,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,864,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $985,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MS shares. TheStreet raised Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 target price on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.79.

MS opened at $100.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $61.86 and a 1 year high of $105.95. The company has a market capitalization of $180.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.60.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.76%.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

