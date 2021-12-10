Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,624 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 35.4% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 214.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the second quarter worth about $177,000. 42.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.70.

Shares of CM stock opened at $111.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $123.13. The firm has a market cap of $50.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.57. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

