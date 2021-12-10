Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $260,000 Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 12.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,647,000 after purchasing an additional 21,988 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 15.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the second quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the second quarter worth $5,414,000. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WERN. Bank of America lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.90.

Shares of WERN opened at $45.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.53 and its 200-day moving average is $45.70. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.54 and a fifty-two week high of $49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $702.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.12 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

Werner Enterprises announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, November 12th that permits the company to buyback 6,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

