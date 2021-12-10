Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $260,000 Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 6.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 25.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WERN stock opened at $45.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.78. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.54 and a 12 month high of $49.76.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $702.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.12 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, November 12th that permits the company to buyback 6,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.48%.

WERN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.90.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

