Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $312,000 Stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,196 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,766 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 101,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,062,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,214.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 176,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,201,000 after acquiring an additional 163,015 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 170,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,777,000 after acquiring an additional 29,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TCBI. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.28.

TCBI opened at $58.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.82. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.27 and a 1-year high of $93.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.71.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.33). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director James H. Browning purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.56 per share, for a total transaction of $59,560.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry L. Helm purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.52 per share, with a total value of $302,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 31,697 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,577. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

