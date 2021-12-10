Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $356,000 Stock Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,153 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,319 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 2.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,182 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 2.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 13.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 105.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 0.9% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 85,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KBH. Bank of America began coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.27.

Shares of KBH opened at $43.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.10. KB Home has a twelve month low of $31.76 and a twelve month high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.60. KB Home had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that KB Home will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is 11.45%.

In other news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 39,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $1,636,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 121,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $5,086,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 362,861 shares of company stock worth $15,267,641. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

