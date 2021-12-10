Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,501 Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 26.0% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 71.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 35.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 17.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DDOG. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Datadog from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.55.

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 1,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.55, for a total transaction of $282,097.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $182,126.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,827,777 shares of company stock valued at $461,856,400. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog stock opened at $175.41 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $199.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,252.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.19.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

