Pacer Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,350 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Mimecast in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,133,000 after acquiring an additional 84,148 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 426,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,631,000 after acquiring an additional 154,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 67,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 15,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Mimecast news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $2,934,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Dino Dimarino sold 3,066 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total transaction of $211,278.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 11,194 shares in the company, valued at $771,378.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,237 shares of company stock worth $14,097,280 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIME stock opened at $79.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.99, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.27 and its 200 day moving average is $63.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Mimecast Limited has a 52-week low of $38.84 and a 52-week high of $85.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mimecast Limited will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MIME. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.44.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

