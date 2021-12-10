Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GATX were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in GATX during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in GATX during the second quarter valued at about $1,000,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in GATX during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in GATX during the second quarter valued at about $6,040,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in GATX by 101.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,718 shares during the period.

NYSE GATX opened at $104.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.68. GATX Co. has a twelve month low of $80.75 and a twelve month high of $107.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. GATX had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. GATX’s payout ratio is presently 71.94%.

GATX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on GATX from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised GATX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GATX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.49.

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

