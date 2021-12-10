PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Sold by SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda decreased its position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,948 shares during the quarter. PagSeguro Digital comprises about 2.0% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned 0.06% of PagSeguro Digital worth $10,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAGS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 1,638.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 9,337 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,755,000 after buying an additional 30,094 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $332,000. 58.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora decreased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.36.

PAGS stock opened at $28.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.43. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $24.14 and a 12-month high of $62.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.81.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 13.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

