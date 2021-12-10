Palisade Asset Management LLC Acquires 371 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 13.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 37,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levy Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $113.20 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $88.63 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.17.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

