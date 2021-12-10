Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.150-$7.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.68 billion-$6.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.31 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.630-$1.660 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PANW. Barclays upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $535.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palo Alto Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $576.00.

Shares of NYSE PANW traded up $4.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $531.85. 1,216,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,809. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $306.05 and a 1 year high of $559.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.10 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $511.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $441.94.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total transaction of $776,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total value of $5,103,468.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,375 shares of company stock worth $30,707,429 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

