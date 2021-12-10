Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Insider Jon Christianson Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total transaction of $102,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jon Christianson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 6th, Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $118,215.00.

PLMR opened at $64.75 on Friday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.01 and a fifty-two week high of $115.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.26 and a beta of -0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.20 and a 200-day moving average of $81.01.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.13). Palomar had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $67.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLMR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities cut shares of Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,517,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,309,000 after buying an additional 148,052 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Palomar by 102.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,394,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,923 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Palomar by 6.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,975,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,087,000 after purchasing an additional 115,878 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Palomar in the second quarter valued at about $126,140,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Palomar by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,089,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,241,000 after purchasing an additional 76,767 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

