Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,063 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.17% of REGENXBIO worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RGNX. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 5,163.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 4,796.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RGNX opened at $31.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. REGENXBIO Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.02 and a twelve month high of $50.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.52 and a 200 day moving average of $35.65.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.50). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 44.70% and a negative net margin of 228.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RGNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on REGENXBIO from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Roth Capital upped their target price on REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.22.

In other REGENXBIO news, Director Allan M. Fox sold 48,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $2,172,414.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,233 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,699 in the last ninety days. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

