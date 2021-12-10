Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $2.91 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 74.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,144 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of SDY opened at $125.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.00 and a 200 day moving average of $123.40. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.99 and a fifty-two week high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

