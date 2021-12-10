Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $3.12 Million Holdings in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 8.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Huazhu Group by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,160,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,289,000 after purchasing an additional 104,676 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,838,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,921,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,293,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,164,000 after acquiring an additional 654,140 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HTHT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Huazhu Group in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huazhu Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.62.

NASDAQ HTHT opened at $39.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.51. Huazhu Group Limited has a 52-week low of $37.63 and a 52-week high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.25 and a beta of 1.51.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.22). Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 5.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Huazhu Group Profile

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

