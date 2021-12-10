Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Position in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.32% of Veritiv worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Veritiv by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,291,000 after buying an additional 46,021 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Veritiv by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 946,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,144,000 after buying an additional 72,411 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Veritiv by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 507,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,157,000 after buying an additional 13,338 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Veritiv by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,152,000 after buying an additional 25,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Veritiv by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 294,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,066,000 after acquiring an additional 77,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 6th.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $126.63 per share, with a total value of $189,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTV opened at $127.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.20. Veritiv Co. has a one year low of $17.79 and a one year high of $158.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 2.27.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter. Veritiv had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Veritiv Co. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veritiv Profile

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

