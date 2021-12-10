Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,543 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.12% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,285,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,106,009,000 after acquiring an additional 628,380 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,792,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,474,000 after purchasing an additional 152,709 shares in the last quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,670,000. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 754,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,834,000 after acquiring an additional 12,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 592,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,635,000 after acquiring an additional 25,973 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMJ opened at $17.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.67. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $21.05.

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, EVP Peter Scher sold 4,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.41, for a total value of $710,056.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.26, for a total value of $543,407.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,993 shares of company stock worth $2,346,584 in the last three months.

