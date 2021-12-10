Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 6,365 Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,752 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,365 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.14% of Washington Federal worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 75,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 15,533 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,085,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,043,000 after purchasing an additional 160,685 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 3,078.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $32.89 on Friday. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $36.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.86.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Washington Federal had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $150.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is presently 38.33%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WAFD. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Washington Federal from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: commercial loans; and consumer loans. The commercial loans segment is dis-aggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

