Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.14

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.14 and traded as high as C$22.42. Paramount Resources shares last traded at C$21.86, with a volume of 157,801 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial upgraded Paramount Resources to an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Paramount Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$19.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$25.39.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.93. The firm has a market cap of C$3.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$21.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.14.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$369.14 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 2.6600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.48%.

In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer David Blake Reid sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total transaction of C$234,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$207,846. Also, Senior Officer John B. Williams sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.37, for a total value of C$194,990.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,877,253.97. Insiders sold 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,633 in the last three months.

About Paramount Resources (TSE:POU)

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.