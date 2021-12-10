Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 10.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $759,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 46,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 10,801 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $63.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.88. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.30 and a fifty-two week high of $68.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.00) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 16.56%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MPC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.38.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.