Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 544 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,895,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,005,650,000 after acquiring an additional 263,760 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,750,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,169,709,000 after purchasing an additional 206,018 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2,286.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,078,000 after purchasing an additional 184,355 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 11.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,556,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $429,262,000 after purchasing an additional 155,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $281.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $200.46 and a 1 year high of $309.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $283.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.61.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.15.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

